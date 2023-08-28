Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Family, University of South Carolina speak out about student’s fatal shooting

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Chris Joseph and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a college student who was shot to death, along with the University of South Carolina (USC), spoke out about the 20-year-old.

The student was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio.

Investigators said Donofrio, who lived on South Holly Street, attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.

On Monday, the Donofrio’s family released the following statement:

USC also provided WIS with a statement:

Donofrio was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma. WIS reached out to the fraternity’s president, Will Graves’ about Donofrio’s death; however, he said they prefer not to comment.

The Columbia Police Department released a redacted incident report, showing the incident is referred to as a homicide.

The exact details of what led to the shooting and who pulled the trigger remain unclear.

CPD Spokesperson Jennifer Timmons confirmed to WIS that there is an active criminal investigation, but the department has not named any suspects or charges. A press release said the department is communicating with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office about the case.

An attempt to contact 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson on Monday was unsuccessful.

Rep. Seth Rose (D-Richland Co.) represents the area and is also a criminal defense attorney.

He said he doubts any charges will be brought, citing the state’s stand-your-ground law.

State law allows someone with “reasonable fear” to use deadly force if someone is unlawfully trying to enter a home.

“It’s not enough to say, oh I think this person is going to be burglarizing my home but they’re going to come in and steal a cupcake and leave. You have to be in fear, to use deadly force you must be afraid and reasonably afraid that deadly force is about to be used against you and your family,” Rose said.

Rose expressed his condolences to the family.

“It’s something that just as a parent that makes you sick to your stomach. It’s horrific news.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Wrens (WRDW)
‘Put the guns down,’ pleads mom of 19-year-old killed in Wrens
Jenafer Forward McCauley
North Augusta City Council member faces DUI charge
1 hospitalized after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway
Cannabis
Marijuana dispensary opening in Columbia County
Khalil Hudson
‘He got what he deserved’: Home invasion suspect arrested

Latest News

State Farm Mobile Catastrophe Response vehicles deployed from Illinois to Florida in advance of...
Why you should inventory your property before Idalia arrives
Georgia Power generic
Ga., S.C. utilities deploy crews in key spots ahead of storm
Jeunelle Robinson
Family discusses utility-pole accident that killed local teacher
Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
CSRA prepares as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at U.S.