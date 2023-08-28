CSRA prepares for Idalia, sends assistance southward

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Tropical Storm Idalia expected to turn into a hurricane on a path for the U.S., the Augusta Red Cross is sending people to help.

Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp activated a state emergency operations center to monitor and prepare for any impact caused by the storm, which will almost surely be felt in the CSRA.

On Monday, Idalia was in the Gulf of Mexico, where warm waters will strengthen it.

It’s on a path for the west coast of Florida before continuing northward inland on a path that could take it right through the CSRA.

Right now, it looks like the weakened storm could pass east of the CSRA. But even if the center doesn’t pass over Augusta, we’ll be affected by wind and rain on the fringes of the storm. And we could see some visitors fleeing regions hit by the storm.

Augusta could get 2-3 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday, while areas south and east – places like Screven and Barnwell counties – could see 4 to 6 inches, bringing a threat of flooding.

Florida is expected to get much more of a lashing before the storm weakens over land.

That’s why local Red Cross Executive Director Susan Everitt says the humanitarian organization is sending five people to offer whatever help is needed.

Idalia is currently forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane along the Florida Big Bend on Wednesday morning.

Meteorologists expect it will then weaken to a Category 1 hurricane as the center moves into far southeast Georgia later on Wednesday.

Tropical storm winds will begin to move into south Georgia around midmorning, then winds and heavy rainfall will increase throughout the morning and continue through Wednesday evening.

Winds of more than 40 mph are expected across southeastern Georgia and gusts of 75 mph or higher will be possible in extreme southern Georgia as well as along the entire immediate coastline late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

Georgia intends to be ready for the storm.

At the emergency operations center, staff from state agencies will closely monitor the storm as it moves toward Florida.

“Thanks to our response partners on both the state and local levels, Georgia will be prepared for whatever Idalia will bring,” Kemp said. “Rest assured, though the system will likely weaken before crossing our border, we’re not taking anything for granted. As the week progresses, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

