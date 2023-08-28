Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County Middle School locked down due to bomb threat

Burke County Middle School, Waynesboro, Ga.
Burke County Middle School, Waynesboro, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Middle School went on lockdown Monday morning as deputies responded to a potential danger.

Just after 10 a.m., deputies said they were on the scene to investigate a bomb threat at the school.

The school was on lockdown due to the incident and deputies asked everyone to avoid the area.

A Richmond County K9 unit was on the way and the area was secured, deputies said.

