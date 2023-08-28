Burke County Middle School locked down due to bomb threat

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Middle School went on lockdown Monday morning as deputies responded to a potential danger.

Just after 10 a.m., deputies said they were on the scene to investigate a bomb threat at the school.

The school was on lockdown due to the incident and deputies asked everyone to avoid the area.

A Richmond County K9 unit was on the way and the area was secured, deputies said.

