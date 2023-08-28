Allendale officers searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted on multiple counts

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Allendale Police Department (APD) is looking for 34-year-old Jonathan Torell Kelly on multiple counts, including homicide and kidnapping.

This stems from an incident on Sunday, August 13, where officers responded to the area of Bluff Road and Sam Street for a 911 call of shots fired.

They say APD, Fairfax Police, Allendale County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) responded to the incident.

Their investigation identified Kelly as a subject in the homicide of Ronnie Crawford of Varnville, SC.

The APD then obtained warrants on the 34-year-old for Homicide, Kidnapping, Possession of a weapon during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Kelly is considered armed and dangerous, and if found, law enforcement is asking you to reach out to their office but not to approach him.

If you have any information on Jonathan Kelly or his whereabouts, you can reach out to their main office at (803)-584-8153, or anonymously on their tip line at (803)-584-2178 or email at AT@allendalepolice.com.

