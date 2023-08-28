Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Alert reports ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill

By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the university said the alert remained active.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Wrens (WRDW)
‘Put the guns down,’ pleads mom of 19-year-old killed in Wrens
Body found at Big Hart Campground
92-year-old found dead at campground in McDuffie County
1 hospitalized after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway
When students return, counselors will be available for students and staff.
Riverside Middle School 8th-grade teacher passes away
Jonathan Torell Kelly
Allendale officers searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Latest News

Idalia track
CSRA prepares for Idalia, sends assistance southward
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office offers reward for info on recent violence
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies more than a week after crash near Barnwell
From left: Diontra Donya Miller and Jahte McKennie
1 Augusta shooting suspect arrested, another still at-large