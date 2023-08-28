Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken Tech partnership offers new CDL training course

The course is free for South Carolina residents and $4,800 for out-of-state residents.
The course is free for South Carolina residents and $4,800 for out-of-state residents.(PRNewswire)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Office of Continuing Education at Aiken Tech is offering a new CDL Class A tractor-trailer course in partnership with Ancora Training.

Day sessions will last four weeks, with students meeting Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Upcoming day session start dates are September 18, October 16, and November 13.

“Trucks are the backbone of America’s economy. Every year, trucks move nearly $800 billion in total freight revenue, which represents more than 80.4 percent of the nation’s freight. The most recent estimates from the American Trucking Association show a shortage of more than 78,000 drivers. The CDL-A ATC training will prepare the workforce to meet those demands,” said Athena Freeman, director of the Office of Continuing Education.

An evening session will also be offered, starting September 18 and lasting nine weeks. Students in that session will meet Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The course is free for South Carolina residents and $4,800 for out-of-state residents.

“It is an honor to be working with Aiken Tech,” said Natalie Williams, Vice President of Client Operations at Ancora Training. “A professional CDL course is an essential part of any college’s workforce development offerings, as it’s a viable career path for those who might not want to pursue a traditional degree. We are looking forward to training Aiken Tech’s adult learners.”

For more information, click HERE.

