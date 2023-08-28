Submit Photos/Videos
3-week streak of declining gas prices could soon be over

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Macy Neal
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in Georgia and South Carolina drop for the third week in a row, however, experts think the streak won’t last long, according to AAA.

Georgia’s average gas price Monday is $3.57 per gallon, down four cents from a week ago. Monday’s average is 18 cents higher than the price a year ago.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Monday’s price is averaging $3.40 down five cents from a week ago.

MORE | Rider dies as moped hits utility pole, trees in Aiken County

Monday’s prices in Augusta are averaging $3.54 per gallon, down from $3.58 a week earlier, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties average decreased five cents to $3.48.

National prices are down four cents just from last week.

However, experts warn these prices could be short-lived. Demand generally spikes on Labor Day weekend, driving them upward.

“The heat is returning, and we are also entering the heart of hurricane season,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “While fewer drivers are fueling up at the moment, these looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices. Gas Prices may keep waffling until mid-September or longer.”

