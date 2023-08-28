1 hospitalized after crashing into unoccupied vehicle parked in driveway
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman is in the hospital after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on a residential driveway, according to authorities.
Authorities say they responded to the 3100 block of Wheeler Road and found an injured driver who’d crashed into a parked vehicle around 5:50 a.m. Sunday.
The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, authorities say.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available, according to authorities.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.