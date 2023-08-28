Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 hospitalized after crashing into unoccupied vehicle parked in driveway

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman is in the hospital after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on a residential driveway, according to authorities.

Authorities say they responded to the 3100 block of Wheeler Road and found an injured driver who’d crashed into a parked vehicle around 5:50 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available, according to authorities.

MORE | Rider dies as moped hits utility pole, trees in Aiken County

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Wrens (WRDW)
‘Put the guns down,’ pleads mom of 19-year-old killed in Wrens
Body found at Big Hart Campground
92-year-old found dead at campground in McDuffie County
Tropical Depression 10 Forecast Track As of Sunday, 8/27/2023
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
When students return, counselors will be available for students and staff.
Riverside Middle School 8th-grade teacher passes away
It's been a little over a week since Lauren Dozier was carjacked at Dollar General on...
Carjacking victim offers $1,000 to find her pet bearded dragon

Latest News

Carlos Daniel Jr.
Have you seen this missing 13-year-old in Richmond County?
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for August 28
Man found dead at Big Hart Campground McDuffie Co.
Man found dead at McDuffie County campground