1 hospitalized after crashing into unoccupied vehicle parked in driveway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman is in the hospital after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on a residential driveway, according to authorities.

Authorities say they responded to the 3100 block of Wheeler Road and found an injured driver who’d crashed into a parked vehicle around 5:50 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available, according to authorities.

