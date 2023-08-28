Submit Photos/Videos
1 Augusta shooting suspect arrested, another still at-large

From left: Diontra Donya Miller and Jahte McKennie
From left: Diontra Donya Miller and Jahte McKennie(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who’d been sought on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Diontra Donya Miller, 28, was arrested Sunday in connection with a June 12 shooting incident at 2119 Lumpkin Road, according to deputies.

MORE | ‘Put the guns down,’ pleads mom of 19-year-old killed in Wrens

The victim told deputies they’d had an argument the night before over Miller flashing his gun. Then on June 12, Miller shot at him three times, according to a report from deputies.

The victim was not injured.

  • Authorities said Monday that Jahte “Jay” McKennie, 23, is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday at Green Meadows Apartments, 2910 Richmond Hill Road. He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said. Anyone with information is urged to call 706-821-1034 or 706-821-1020.

