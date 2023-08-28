1 Augusta shooting suspect arrested, another still at-large

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who’d been sought on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Diontra Donya Miller, 28, was arrested Sunday in connection with a June 12 shooting incident at 2119 Lumpkin Road, according to deputies.

The victim told deputies they’d had an argument the night before over Miller flashing his gun. Then on June 12, Miller shot at him three times, according to a report from deputies.

The victim was not injured.

Also in the news ...

Authorities said Monday that Jahte “Jay” McKennie, 23, is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday at Green Meadows Apartments, 2910 Richmond Hill Road. He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said. Anyone with information is urged to call 706-821-1034 or 706-821-1020.

