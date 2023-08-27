Submit Photos/Videos
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game

A Mays High School football coach was arrested for punching a player during a game
By Talgat Almanov and Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mays High School football coach punched a player during a game on Saturday and was escorted off the field by police, a district spokesman said.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said it was a lay coach who physically assaulted a player. The coach was removed from the sidelines by an APS police officer and taken into custody.

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” spokesman Seth Coleman said in a statement sent to ANF. “The lay coach will be charged with simple battery and face administrative charges from the district.”

Before the punch, the coach is seen yelling at the player. After he hits him, the player appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

The game was broadcast exclusively on PeachtreeTV and aired simultaneously on the Atlanta News First app, ANF+ on Roku, FireTV and Apple TV.

Mays lost the game 48-42 to Douglas County.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

