Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The front that moves in Sunday will stall over the region Monday through Wednesday keeping rain chances high and high temperatures a bit cooler. Flood alerts will be possible for flood-prone areas early next week as multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected.

All eyes are on the tropics as Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to move north and east, making landfall in the bend of Florida. Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a category two storm before making landfall Wednesday. Impacts to the CSRA are expected throughout the day Wednesday in the form of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.

The storm’s speed and exact track will determine how much rain we receive, but any rain we get from Idalia will likely be Wednesday into Thursday with mild and dry conditions in the wake of the storm Friday into next weekend.

Tropical Depression 10 Forecast Track As of Sunday, 8/27/2023 (WRDW)

