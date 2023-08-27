Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 8 PM Sunday night with afternoon heat index values expected to be in the 105°-108° range. The day will get off to a sunny start, but scattered showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours will become likely after 2 p.m. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler than Saturday, but still dangerously hot, with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Winds will be from the south at 3 to 7 mph.

The front that moves in Sunday will stall over the region Monday through Wednesday keeping rain chances high and high temperatures a bit cooler. Flood alerts will be possible for flood-prone areas early next week as multiple rounds of showers and storms is expected. Highs will stay warm in the lower 90s Monday, but increased cloud cover and higher rain chances should hold highs in the upper 80s to near 90 Tuesday through Friday as clouds and higher rain chances keep the heat away.

As we head into the middle of the week Wednesday and Thursday, all eyes will be on the what will likely be tropical storm or hurricane Idalia. The system was still a tropical depression at 8 a.m. Sunday, but the forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for the storm to strengthen into a hurricane over the next couple of days and make landfall somewhere along the Florida panhandle or northwest Florida coast. Along that path, Idalia’s remnants would likely pass close enough to the CSRA to produce significant rainfall in our area. The storm’s speed and exact track will determine how much, if any, rain we receive, but any rain we get from Idalia will likely be Wednesday into Thursday with mild and dry conditions in the wake of the storm Friday into next weekend.

