Body found at Big Hart Campground in McDuffie County

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson confirms a body has been found at Big Hart Campground in McDuffie County, Sunday.

Details are limited at this time but a witness at the scene tells us he was told the body was found around 11:45 a.m.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene at a ramp on Russell’s Landing Road which is part of Big Hart Campground.

We have a news crew headed to the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.

