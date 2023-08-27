Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Body found at Big Hart Campground in McDuffie County

Body found at Big Hart Campground
Body found at Big Hart Campground(WRDW)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson confirms a body has been found at Big Hart Campground in McDuffie County, Sunday.

Details are limited at this time but a witness at the scene tells us he was told the body was found around 11:45 a.m.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene at a ramp on Russell’s Landing Road which is part of Big Hart Campground.

We have a news crew headed to the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Wrens (WRDW)
Mother of 19-year-old woman shot and killed in Wrens pleads, “Put the guns down”
When students return, counselors will be available for students and staff.
Columbia Co. schools announce passing of Riverside Middle teacher
Under the Lights three sponsor image
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 2 highlights
31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson
Locals describe accident that killed Wagener-Salley teacher
Mustangs vs. Rebels
High school football stars collide on Midland Valley field

Latest News

Deadly shooting in Wrens (WRDW)
Mother of 19-year-old woman shot and killed in Wrens pleads, “Put the guns down”
Emily's 11pm Saturday Forecast
Softball Field at Harlem High School
Schools, coaches try to keep students safe in heat
Coach explains how players stay safe in high temps