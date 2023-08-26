Submit Photos/Videos
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 2 highlights

By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Under the Lights
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school football scores

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 2. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.

MORE COVERAGE:

