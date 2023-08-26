Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on Friday. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot Friday afternoon.

WCSC reports that the body of a 16-month-old girl was found in a car seat at Bishop England High School.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the child was located in a car owned by a high school staff member.

Authorities said they were called to the school around 4 p.m.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at a day care earlier in the morning, Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced deceased by Berkeley County first responders.

Bishop England High School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the situation.

The Charleston Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are among those investigating.

It’s currently unclear if anyone will face charges.

The family involved was not immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagener-Salley High School teacher involved in accident on Main Street
Wagener-Salley teacher killed by falling power pole on Main Street
Donald Trump mugshot
Donald Trump arrested, booked into Fulton County Jail
The local pet community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
‘Reputation of helping people’: Community supports local vet mauled by dog
Dr. Emily Martin's story is catching the attention of vets across the CSRA.
Vet clinics set to help local veterinarian mauled by dog
31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson
Locals describe accident that killed Wagener-Salley teacher

Latest News

“Going Cancer on Karen”
Musical performers come together for fundraiser in support of 18-year-old
Mustangs vs. Rebels
High school football stars collide on Midland Valley field
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
Missouri patients say they waited 12 hours to be treated at Mercy South Hospital’s emergency...
‘You can’t do this to people’: Patients say they waited 12 hours to be treated at hospital