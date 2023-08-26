Submit Photos/Videos
Musical performers come together for fundraiser in support of 18-year-old

“Going Cancer on Karen”
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fundraiser to help a local teen started early Friday night and continues through the weekend.

It was a musical cabaret event called “Going Cancer on Karen.”

The goal was to raise money for 18-year-old Karen, who was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma just weeks before her high school graduation.

MORE | ‘Godsend to animals’: Pet owners share local veterinarian’s impact

Karen is a huge theater fan, and 12 performers donated their time and efforts to support her and her family.

“It’s love. Its support. It’s encouragement. It’s fighting. It’s just building you up,” said Jamie Turner, chief organizer.

Saturday and Sunday performances will be at the Joanne T. Rainsford Discovery Center in Edgefield.

