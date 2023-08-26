Musical performers come together for fundraiser in support of 18-year-old

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fundraiser to help a local teen started early Friday night and continues through the weekend.

It was a musical cabaret event called “Going Cancer on Karen.”

The goal was to raise money for 18-year-old Karen, who was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma just weeks before her high school graduation.

Karen is a huge theater fan, and 12 performers donated their time and efforts to support her and her family.

“It’s love. Its support. It’s encouragement. It’s fighting. It’s just building you up,” said Jamie Turner, chief organizer.

Saturday and Sunday performances will be at the Joanne T. Rainsford Discovery Center in Edgefield.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.