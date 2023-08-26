Submit Photos/Videos
High school football stars collide on Midland Valley field

Mustangs vs. Rebels
Mustangs vs. Rebels(wrdw)
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to action, the stars collided in Graniteville on Friday with the showdown between Midland Valley and Strom Thurmond.

We spoke with the Mustangs and the Rebels ahead of their highly anticipated showdown.

There was a lot of talent on the field.

“They have studs on both sides of the ball, I think we have really good players on both sides of the ball as well,” said Earl Chaptman, Midland Valley Coach.

Both teams have guys capable of making big plays.

Over the summer, Strom Thurmond welcomed in Tennessee Commit Braylon Staley.

Andrew Webb, Strom Thurmond coach, said: “The things that he does with the ball in his hands speaks for itself, you kind of hold your breath when he touches it because he has a chance to score about every time he’s got it.”

Staley wants to elevate the rest of his offense.

When defenses focus on him, he thinks that opens the door for other players to shine too.

“I take a big part of the defense away, their eyes are stuck on me, so get my teammates open,” said Staley.

At Midland Valley, where the running game is a big part of the offense, Senior Running Back Traevon Dunbar is capable of putting up a lot of yards.

“Trae’s great, he’s gonna be a great college football player, hopefully, a pro one day, but we’re bigger than just Traevon Dunbar and even he would tell you that,” said Staley.

Both coaches know it’s a team effort, and it’ll take a good game plan to win the game.

