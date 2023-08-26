Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - HEAT ADVISORY will stay in effect this evening until 8 PM, heat indices across the CSRA will peak between 105°-110° in the afternoon Sunday.

A 30% chance of an isolated thunderstorm Saturday evening. We could see a severe thunderstorm or two but the threat is not widespread.

The HEAT ADVISORY continues Sunday for the western CSRA, although it will not be quite as hot with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values near 105°. Like Saturday, we can expect enough sunshine to get highs into the middle 90s, but with the front on top of the area, there will be a 60 percent chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain will be locally heavy and isolated severe storms with damaging winds are possible. Winds will be from the southeast at 2 to 6 mph.

The front that moves in Sunday will stall over the region Monday through Wednesday keeping rain chances high and temperatures cooler. Flood alerts will be possible for flood-prone areas early next week as multiple rounds of showers and storms is expected. Highs will stay warm in the lower 90s Monday, but then highs will likely stay in the upper 80s to near 90 Tuesday through Friday as clouds and higher rain chances keep the heat away.

We are also keeping a close eye on Invest 93L in the western Caribbean Sea which will likely become a tropical depression this weekend as it heads toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. Further development of this storm is likely early next week as it moves north. The path of the storm will play a big role in potential impacts for the CSRA, but early indications are that it will pass closely enough to our area to elevate rain chance for the middle of the week.

