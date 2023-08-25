UPDATES: All 19 Trump co-defendants have surrendered in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All of the 19 co-defendants named in last week’s sweeping, historic indictment of former President Donald Trump surrendered Friday morning at the Fulton County jail.

Steven Cliffgard Lee was the last co-defendant to turn himself in, following Trevian Kutti’s earlier surrender in the morning. The only co-defendant who remains in jail is Harrison Floyd.

One of those who surrendered early Friday morning was state Sen. Shawn Still, the Norcross Republican who is one of 16 alleged fake electors who met to cast their ballots for Trump in December 2020. Those 16 electors have been central to Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ two-year investigation into whether Trump attempted to overturn the outcome of that election. Still is the only current Georgia lawmaker among those indicted and could face suspension.

Security remained heavy outside the jail in downtown Atlanta on Friday, only hours after Trump became the first former president in American history whose mugshot was taken after his arrest. The nation’s 45th president flew from New Jersey and landed in Atlanta just after 7 p.m. Less than three hours later, Trump had been fingerprinted and photographed while at the jail and was back on his private plane to New Jersey.

Trump spoke to the media briefly after he arrived back at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and before returning to Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump was criminally charged with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and 18 of his GOP allies a deadline of Aug. 25 at noon to surrender.

Here is a list of the dates of each co-defendants’ bond agreements and surrender date:

After it was taken at Fulton County jail, Trump’s mugshot has been emblazoned on TV, smartphone and computer screens across the world.

And now, it’s also on a T-shirt, sold by none other than Trump himself. Anyone who donates to Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee can now receive a shirt with his mugshot printed on the front, along with the words “NEVER SURRENDER!” The committee’s storefront also offers other mugshot products, including mugs, beverage coolers and bumper stickers.

MUGSHOTS

Autoplay Caption

Live coverage of Donald Trump’s historic arrest in Fulton County

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.