Trump mugshot becomes cash cow for 2024 presidential campaign

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Taken at Fulton County Jail Thursday night, former President Donald Trump’s mugshot has been emblazoned on TV, smartphone and computer screens across the world.

And now, it’s also on a T-shirt — sold by none other than Trump himself.

Anyone who donates to Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee can now receive a shirt with his mugshot printed on the front, along with the words “NEVER SURRENDER!” The committee’s storefront also offers other mugshot products, including mugs, beverage coolers and bumper stickers.

Trump's campaign sells merch of his mugshot in support of his 2024 presidential campaign. (Trump Save America Joint Funding Committee)

The update extends to the website’s homepage, which now features the mugshot and a “personal note” from Trump.

“The Left wants to intimidate YOU out of voting for a political outsider who puts the American people FIRST,” the note says. “But today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.”

Previous campaign merch featured a fake photo edit of Trump’s mugshot with the words “NOT GUILTY.”

Trump is one of 19 people named in a sweeping Fulton County indictment handed up by a grand jury last week. The indictment alleges that Trump, alongside Republican allies, schemed to overturn the 2020 presidential election by soliciting fake electors in seven battleground states, including Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave the defendants until noon on Friday to turn themselves in at Fulton County Jail for booking and processing. Trump arrived in his private plane at about 7 p.m., drove in a motorcade to the jail, and was back in the air by 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Before taking off, Trump gave a short statement to the media on the tarmac at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, saying he believed the election was rigged and stolen.

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice,” he said. “We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong.”

It wouldn’t be his only comment. In an email newsletter, Trump asked for more donations, citing Fulton County Jail’s “poor and disgraceful conditions.”

“Seeing the third-world state of that jail made me even more determined to run for president and save our country from permanent decline,” he wrote.

The Fulton County Jail is under investigation by the Department of Justice. Seven inmates in Fulton County have died this year — six from Fulton County Jail and one from the Atlanta City Detention Center.

As of Friday morning, 17 of the 19 accused had turned themselves in to Fulton County authorities. Other co-defendants include Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

