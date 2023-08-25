Submit Photos/Videos
SCDNR providing courtesy boat inspections during Labor Day weekend

File photo
File photo(SCDNR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure boaters stay safe on the water over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The agency says it’s providing boat inspections at public boat landings across the state from Sept. 2-4.

“The Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest boating times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways, along with being the traditional wrap-up for the summer boating season, and officers want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe,” the agency said in its announcement.

SCDNR says its inspections will be quick, but thorough and will check for required safety equipment as well as proper registration. Those who aren’t in compliance won’t be ticketed during the inspection, but will instead have a chance to correct the problem before launching their boat.

Inspections will be provided at the following locations:

Saturday, Sept. 2:

  • Anderson County: Seneca Creek Landing, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Charleston County: Remleys Point Landing, Charleston Harbor/Wando River/Cooper River, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Horry County: Johnny Causey Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, North Myrtle Beach, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, Sept. 3:

  • Beaufort County: Grays Hill Landing, Broad River/Whale Branch, Beaufort, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree, Camden, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Lexington County: Larry Koon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, Inman, 10 a.m. to Noon

Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day):

  • Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, Charleston, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Colleton County: Colleton County Public Landing, Yemassee, Combahee River, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Horry County: Conway City Marina Landing, Waccamaw River, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Oconee County: South Cove County Park Landing, Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Orangeburg County: Santee State Park Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon

