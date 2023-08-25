SCDNR providing courtesy boat inspections during Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure boaters stay safe on the water over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The agency says it’s providing boat inspections at public boat landings across the state from Sept. 2-4.

“The Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest boating times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways, along with being the traditional wrap-up for the summer boating season, and officers want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe,” the agency said in its announcement.

SCDNR says its inspections will be quick, but thorough and will check for required safety equipment as well as proper registration. Those who aren’t in compliance won’t be ticketed during the inspection, but will instead have a chance to correct the problem before launching their boat.

Inspections will be provided at the following locations:

Saturday, Sept. 2:

Anderson County: Seneca Creek Landing, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon

Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to Noon

Charleston County: Remleys Point Landing, Charleston Harbor/Wando River/Cooper River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Horry County: Johnny Causey Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, North Myrtle Beach, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon

York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, Sept. 3:

Beaufort County: Grays Hill Landing, Broad River/Whale Branch, Beaufort, 10 a.m. to Noon

Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon

Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to Noon

Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree, Camden, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County: Larry Koon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon

Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, Inman, 10 a.m. to Noon

Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day):

Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, Charleston, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon

Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon

Colleton County: Colleton County Public Landing, Yemassee, Combahee River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Horry County: Conway City Marina Landing, Waccamaw River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County : Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

Oconee County : South Cove County Park Landing, Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to Noon

Orangeburg County : Santee State Park Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon

York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.