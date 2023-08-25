Richmond County School System announces 5 Teacher of the Year finalists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System announced the five finalists for Richmond County School System Teacher of the Year, earlier this week.

With support from Human Resources employees, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, presented the finalists with balloons and flowers on Tuesday.

The finalists are Terri Green, Dr. Lawanda Lovett-Cunningham, Tawanda Marbury, Sanqual Sampson, and Andrea Smith.

Terri Green is a science teacher at Lucy C. Laney Comprehensive High School who has worked with RCSS for 13 years. Green holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from Pain College, a Master of Arts in teaching with an emphasis on curriculum and instruction from Augusta State University, and a Tier I Certification in Leadership from Augusta University. She is currently enrolled at Grand Canyon University to earn an education specialist degree.

Dr. Lawanda Lovett-Cunningham is a special education teacher at A. Brian Merry Elementary School. Lovett-Cunningham has taught in RCSS for three years and has been a teacher for more than 14 years. Lovett-Cunningham holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Morris Brown College, a Master of Arts in Christian counseling from Luther Rice Seminary and University, and a Master of Arts in teaching with a concentration in special education from Walden University. She received her Doctor of Education in special education from Walden University.

Tawanda Marbury teaches second and third-grade students in the Early Intervention Program (EIP) at Barton Chapel Elementary School. Marbury has worked with RCSS for six years. She holds an associate degree in childhood development from Southern Union State Community College, a Bachelor of Science in early childhood development from Kaplan University, and a Master of Education in elementary education from Grand Canyon University. Marbury received her education specialist degree in early childhood education from Walden University.

Sanqual Sampson is a kindergarten teacher at Jenkins-White Elementary School who has worked with RCSS for 11 years. Sampson is an RCSS alumnae who graduated from the Academy of Richmond County High School in 2007. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in child and family development from Benedict College and earned a Master of Education in early childhood development and an education specialist degree in curriculum development from Nova Southeastern University.

Master Sgt. Andrea Smith leads the Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) at Glenn Hills High School. Smith has been a teacher for nearly eight years. Before becoming a teacher, Smith held various roles in the United States Marine Corps for more than 20 years. She holds an associate degree in liberal arts from St. Leo University and a bachelor’s degree in social psychology from Park University. She received her Master of Education from Trident University International.

The Richmond County Teacher of the Year will be named during a banquet on Thursday, September 28, at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center beginning at 7 p.m.

