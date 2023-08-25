Submit Photos/Videos
Officials give update on Sweetwater Bridge makeover in Thomson

By Jada Walker
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has an update on the Sweetwater Bridge project in Thomson.

While officials had plans for the bridge to be open by the new school year, the Department of Transportation told local leaders that the bridge is scheduled to reopen on September 9.

This new date is dependent on the weather and the subcontractor’s schedules, according to officials.

Officials say to use caution when taking any detours around the construction area.

“If you see the bridge before, it was really narrow, and if you see a truck coming towards you, you’re literally scared to cross over,” said Gloria Smith.

When locals first heard about this reconstruction project, they panicked.

“When we first heard of the bridge, we all went to panicking thinking it was going turn out like that interchange on I-20 at the Harlem-Appling Exit,” said Gloria.

In July, the Georgia Department of Transportation said they planned for the Sweetwater Bridge to be completed in 60 days.

Jason Smith, Community Development Director for McDuffie County, said: “They kind of came in and told us this bridge is old and needs to be replaced and told us here’s when we’re gonna do it and here’s what it’s gonna look like.”

