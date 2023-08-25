Submit Photos/Videos
McCormick County Sheriff’s Office receives $553K for equipment

All proceeds will go toward law enforcement equipment for the sheriff’s office.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns received a check for $553K presented by Senator Shane Massey and House Representative Daniel Gibson.

All proceeds will go toward law enforcement equipment for the sheriff’s office.

MORE | Officials give update on Sweetwater Bridge makeover in Thomson

The presentation was at a legislative luncheon sponsored by The McCormick County Chamber of Commerce.

“Hats off to Sheriff Clarke Stearns for working hard for the citizens of McCormick County and recognizing the agency has equipment needs (in-vehicle cameras), and the only way to advance the agency is to seek alternative funding sources,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

