LIST: Several schools push back football kickoff due to heat
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s football Friday, and some temperatures will feel like the high 100s across the CSRA.
Several local schools have pushed back start times due to heat concerns.
8 p.m. start time
- Midland Valley vs. Strom Thurmond
- Fox Creek vs. Lakewood
- North Augusta vs. Dorman
- South Aiken vs. Lexington
- Saluda vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta
