LIST: Several schools push back football kickoff due to heat

(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s football Friday, and some temperatures will feel like the high 100s across the CSRA.

Several local schools have pushed back start times due to heat concerns.

8 p.m. start time

  • Midland Valley vs. Strom Thurmond
  • Fox Creek vs. Lakewood
  • North Augusta vs. Dorman
  • South Aiken vs. Lexington
  • Saluda vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta

