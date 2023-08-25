LIST: Several schools push back football kickoff due to heat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s football Friday, and some temperatures will feel like the high 100s across the CSRA.

Several local schools have pushed back start times due to heat concerns.

8 p.m. start time

Midland Valley vs. Strom Thurmond

Fox Creek vs. Lakewood

North Augusta vs. Dorman

South Aiken vs. Lexington

Saluda vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.