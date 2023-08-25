Submit Photos/Videos
‘Godsend to animals’: Pet owners share local veterinarian’s impact

The story of a Burke County vet is touching hearts nationwide.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The story of a Burke County veterinarian who was mauled by a dog is touching hearts nationwide.

Dr. Emily Martin was brutally attacked by a dog while trying to sedate it at her clinic last week.

She told News 12 she is cleared to go to work next week and the only action she has is permission to wiggle her fingers.

Night and day, Martin is there for her patients.

“We were talking on the phone and Dr. Emily said, ‘Well let me feed the kids and get me some coffee and we’ll be on our way,’ and that’s what we did,” said Susan Merron, a client of Martin.

Helping animals and meeting people where they are is what she does best.

Lindsey Crump, a client of Martin, said: “She has become more than a vet to not only us but to so many other people.”

Merron said: “She is a godsend to animals.”

She is the one everyone trusts.

“As I held my baby, she put her to sleep,” said Crump. “And she was there for me, more than a normal vet probably would.”

Now, her two and four legged clients can’t wait for her return.

“We want Dr. Emily to know we have a lot of people praying for her,” said Crump.

“I am healing appropriately. I’m not allowed to use/move my right arm below my elbow. I cannot move my elbow, wrist, or hand specifically. The only action I have permission for is wiggling my fingers. These restrictions are to be for six weeks. I have permission to return to work next week and delegate tasks to proper employees. I trust these girls with my life, and I’m not worried at all. I plan on seeking other veterinarians to help with specific procedures and surgeries for the convenience of my clients and their pets. We will be OK, and we will come out stronger than before through all of this that has taken place. I have faith in that and will hold onto that to keep going forward. I appreciate all the love and support this community (and others) has provided. It motivates me to continue healing and return to doing what I love most: helping others and their pets.”

Dr. Martin said in a statement to News 12

