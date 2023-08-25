Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia Cancer Center’s hydroponic gardens to help feed community

By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new garden at the Georgia Cancer Center will soon offer crops for our community.

Hydroponics is a way of growing plants in water without soil, and a new hydroponics garden is now growing inside a micro-farm located inside a research building.

The goal is to grow more crops with less space and give healthier alternatives to families in need of healthy and fresh food options.

MORE | WATCH: News 12 interviews CEO of Parker's Kitchen

“This will allow us to be able to produce in a calendar year 400 to 900 pounds of food that we are able to see if the community will want to eat from this. It’s state-of-the-art Hydroponic fueled as well as nutrients so we’ll be able to take the produce, such as kale and butter lettuce, to the community,” said Malcolm Bevel, assistant professor at Augusta University.

You can also learn how to start a hydroponic garden in your home.

