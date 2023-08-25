Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY, Heat Index 105°+ today and Saturday, Isolated PM storms possible.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - HEAT ADVISORY in effect Friday through 8 PM for the western CSRA. Heat indices across the CSRA will peak between 103-108° in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 90s and get close to records. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day. Staying dry for high school football games - but dangerous heat is possible around kick-off.

HEAT ADVISORY likely again Saturday for heat indices between 103-110°. Highs will get close to 100°. Winds will be light and variable during the day. A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon.

Another front will show up Sunday and bring the chance for widely scattered storms - mainly in the afternoon. Highs will stay hot in the mid-90s. The front that moves through Sunday should knock down highs to average levels by early next week. Widespread rain chances are expected to be move into the region Monday and Tuesday next week. Keep it here for updates heading into the weekend.

You can also stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

