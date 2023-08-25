Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - HEAT ADVISORY will stay in effect this evening until 8 PM and then stay in effect again Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Heat indices across the CSRA will peak between 103-109° in the afternoon through Sunday. Staying mostly dry for high school football games - but dangerous heat is possible around kick-off. Feel like temperatures will be in the 90s during the first half of games. Mostly clear skies overnight with lows staying muggy in the low to mid-70s.

HEAT ADVISORY again Saturday for heat indices between 103-110°. Actual highs will get close to 100°. Winds will be light and variable during the day. A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon - some could turn severe. Stay weather aware in the afternoon for any storms popping up during outdoor plans.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect again Sunday for the western CSRA for heat indices between 100-110°. Another front will show up Sunday and bring the chance for scattered to numerous storms - mainly in the afternoon through Sunday night. Isolated severe storms will be possible again Sunday - mainly for damaging winds and heavy rain leading to flooding. Highs will stay hot in the mid-90s.

The front that moves in Sunday will stall over the region Monday through Wednesday keeping rain chances high and temperatures cooler. Flood alerts will be possible for flood prone areas early next week as multiple rounds of showers and storms is expected. Highs will stay warm Monday near 90 - but then highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday as clouds and higher rain chances keep the heat away.

We are also keeping a close eye on Invest 93L - which will likely become a tropical depression this weekend in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Further development of this storm is possible early next week as it moves north. The path of the storm will play a big role in potential impacts for the CSRA. Keep it here for updates through the weekend - things can change quickly!

Invest 93L will likely strengthen this weekend into a Tropical Depression and then further development is possible as it tracks north early next week. (WRDW)

