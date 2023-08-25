Cross Creek football team starts season 1 week late

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While all of our local teams will be lining up against an opponent, they’ll all be facing another one.

We’re talking about the heat with the heat index in the triple digits in almost all of our local counties.

In the last couple of hours, Richmond County Schools decided to push back all four games tonight to 8 p.m.

At least five games in South Carolina were also pushed back.

Friday’s heat was even worse than Thursday’s, where we saw several students hospitalized at a cross-country meet.

Like the temps, the anticipation for Cross Creek’s season to start is rising.

It’s a big night for the Razorbacks. They cut the ribbon for their brand-new field.

Cross Creek is also starting their season, one week behind schedule after their game against Butler was canceled.

Stretching and lifting, all while beating the heat and staying in the AC.

“Trying to eat good meals when they’re in school and when they go home which is really just hydration, hydration, a lot of stretching and still working out,” said Ezzard Horn, Cross Creek head coach.

Practices have mainly been inside all week, restricted to four walls but players are still looking to make the most of it.

“In the gym, in helmets and shoulder pads thudding up so that the guys are still getting contact and trying to go harder while we’re inside trying to practice and get ready to play a game outside,” said Horn.

They’re preparing for their first game of the season even though it’s week two for everyone else.

Horn said he isn’t letting this hold the team back in the long haul.

“We’ve kept our same game plan week by week. So, you know we didn’t play last week. But we knew we had a game the next week. So, it was business as usual. like if a player goes down, it’s next man up. We then play a game. Okay, prepare for the next game,” said Horn.

He knows his team will be a threat no matter the temp or if games get canceled.

“Every time we step on the field, we’re gonna compete, you’re not gonna lay down, we’re not going to back down. We’re not going to yield to anybody. You want respect as a football program. You have to go and take it,” he said.

Kickoff for the Cross Creek vs. Glenn Hills will be at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.