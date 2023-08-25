Submit Photos/Videos
Cross-country teams come together to show support for 15-year-old

Teams gathered in a circle and prayed before the race.
Teams gathered in a circle and prayed before the race.(Audrey Dickherber)
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Instead of racing Thursday evening, the Greenbrier cross-country team gathered at the Augusta University Medical Center to hold a bible study and pray for their teammate to wake up.

Allison Lillie’s mother, Monica, told us that she is currently on a ventilator and AU Health says she’s in critical condition after a car accident on Tuesday.

Everyone is holding onto hope.

“I think everybody here, their hearts go out to her, the team, and to their family,” said John Newton, Westside cross-country coach.

The community came together to show support for their family, as teams gathered in a circle and prayed for Allison before starting the race at Diamond Lakes.

“They were, you know, just asking for guidance in this race and of course, praying for the young lady from Greenbrier,” said Newton.

Some teams even wore green ribbons in honor of Allison.

“So there’s about 600 kids running today. And I think almost every single one of them, including parents and coaches, so probably 700 or 800, people have won ribbons today,” said Newton.

Coaches say the running community is tight-knit.

“There are county lines, and we like to compete with each other. But when it’s stuff like this, and we have these events, we come up, we shake each other’s hand, we slap each other on the back, we cheer each other’s teams on. It’s just, we’re always looking for the best out of all the athletes and not just from just our athletes. And I think if you lined up all the coaches that are here today, they would tell you the exact same thing,” said Newton.

And support at a time like this is exactly what the family needs.

“Schools, even those not from this community got involved as well. So I think it shows a lot for the sportsmanship of cross country and how runners kind of come together, no matter what,” he said.

During the meet, three students went to the hospital and three others were treated on scene for heat-related illnesses.

