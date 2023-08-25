Columbia Co. schools announce passing of Riverside Middle teacher

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County schools announced the passing of 8th-grade teacher Barbara Petty on Friday.

She taught at Riverside Middle School. When students return, counselors will be available for students and staff.

Officials say Mrs. Ginger Sutton will continue to serve as a substitute teacher. Sutton is a retired Social Studies teacher and has worked at Riverside Middle and Stallings Island Middle, according to school officials.

For questions specific to the school or school response, contact the school at 706-868-2436.

The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is available to provide free, limited sessions to support staff during this time. They can be reached at 855-387-9727.

