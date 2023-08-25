Carjacked woman offering $1,000 to find her pet bearded dragon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman is sharing her story of being carjacked in hopes of finding her pet bearded dragon.

When Lauren Dozier got her pet bearded dragon Lenny one year ago, her entire world changed.

“It was love at first sight. I literally have a tattoo of the lizard on my leg. Like, I’m obsessed with the guy, like my best friend,” she said.

On the way to a kayaking trip just about a week ago, a quick stop for sunscreen at dollar general on Washington Road turned into a carjacking.

“I come out and I notice somebody approaching me very quickly out of my side profile, so I picked up my pace,” said Dozier.

According to the incident report, she tried to make it to her car, but when she got there a man approached her with a gun, demanding money and insisting she get in.

“Told him the best I could do would be $300 from the ATM and he said ‘Alright, that’s perfect, I’m desperate, get in the car.’ Nah, I watch way too much true crime, I’m not getting in the car with you,” she said.

When she hit the panic button on her phone, he took off with her car, which was found the next day with damage to the fender and driver’s side window, but without her best friend, Lenny.

“I didn’t care about my car. That can be replaced. My dragon can’t. It’s been really sad, really lonely,” said Dozier.

Now she’s offering up to $1,000 to whoever finds him and brings him home safely.

Dozier says Lenny has orange spots on his chin and a small orange mark on his back left leg.

If you find him, you can reach out to her on Facebook.

