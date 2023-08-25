Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bond denied for gas station owner Rick Chow, accused of killing teenager Cyrus Carmack-Belton

Court officials said bond has been denied for Rick Chow, a Richland County gas station owner...
Court officials said bond has been denied for Rick Chow, a Richland County gas station owner accused of killing teenager Cyrus Carmack-Belton.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Court officials said bond has been denied for Rick Chow, a Richland County gas station owner accused of killing teenager Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

According to attorney Todd Rutherford, Chow’s bond hearing was on Friday, at 9:00 a.m. Chow’s will be represented by Jack Swerling and prosecuted by April Sampson.

Chow was charged with murder after allegedly chasing Carmack-Belton from his Shell gas station on Parklane Road around 8 p.m. on May 28 and shooting him just down the road on the 200 block of Springtree Drive.

This past June, Carmack-Belton’s mother demanded additional arrests be made in connection to her son’s murder.

During his first court appearance, Chow, 58, spoke little at the hearing, beyond saying “Yes, your honor,” and acknowledging that he understood the judge’s questions.

Chow’s original court hearing was moved because of Swerling’s scheduling conflict.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagener-Salley High School teacher involved in accident on Main Street
Wagener-Salley teacher killed by falling power pole on Main Street
Donald Trump mugshot
Donald Trump arrested, booked into Fulton County Jail
The local pet community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
‘Reputation of helping people’: Community supports local vet mauled by dog
Dr. Emily Martin's story is catching the attention of vets across the CSRA.
Vet clinics set to help local veterinarian mauled by dog
Teddy Milner will run unopposed in November.
Teddy Milner wins city of Aiken mayoral runoff election

Latest News

Richmond County schools announces 5 Teacher of the Year finalists
File photo
SCDNR providing courtesy boat inspections during Labor Day weekend
South Carolina Highway Patrol
49-year-old dead after crashing moped into utility pole, trees in Aiken
The finalists are Terri Green, Dr. Lawanda Lovett-Cunningham, Tawanda Marbury, Sanqual Sampson,...
Richmond County School System announces 5 Teacher of the Year finalists