Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Barnwell football team looks for another win in week 2

By Daniel Booth
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Week two of the high school football season is upon us and the Barnwell Warhorses have plans on improving to 2-0.

There’s a history of winning on the gridiron in Barnwell, but as we look towards the future, we’re turning the page towards a new era with a new head coach.

The Brian Smith Era got off to a great start in week one with a 40-0 to nothing win.

MORE | Aquinas says goodbye to old field, breaks ground on new sports facilities project

Brian Smith might be a familiar name to many because he coached at Strom Thurmond, Ridge Spring-Monetta, and a few more of our local schools.

When speaking with Coach Smith, he said both he and his coaching staff throw a lot at their kids early, so they can “run all over the place and play with their hair on fire when the bright lights come on.”

The kickoff between Barnwell and Blackville-Hilda was on Thursday at 7 p.m. Both teams won in week one.

WATCH LIVE INTERVIEW WITH HEAD COACH SMITH:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The local pet community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
‘Reputation of helping people’: Community supports local vet mauled by dog
Wagener-Salley High School teacher involved in accident on Main Street
Wagener-Salley teacher killed by falling power pole on Main Street
Group prayer at car accident victims Greenbrier for those in the accident
15-year-old on ventilator after crash near Greenbrier High School
Dr. Emily Martin's story is catching the attention of vets across the CSRA.
Vet clinics set to help local veterinarian mauled by dog
Marco Zenteno Silva
Suspect says ‘I am going to burn this house down’ with 6 inside

Latest News

Barnwell football team looks for another win in week 2
Watch full interview with Barnwell High School head football coach
Under the Lights
WATCH | Under the Lights: Plays of the Week
Week 1 Under the Lights: Plays of the Week