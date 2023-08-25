Barnwell football team looks for another win in week 2

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Week two of the high school football season is upon us and the Barnwell Warhorses have plans on improving to 2-0.

There’s a history of winning on the gridiron in Barnwell, but as we look towards the future, we’re turning the page towards a new era with a new head coach.

The Brian Smith Era got off to a great start in week one with a 40-0 to nothing win.

Brian Smith might be a familiar name to many because he coached at Strom Thurmond, Ridge Spring-Monetta, and a few more of our local schools.

When speaking with Coach Smith, he said both he and his coaching staff throw a lot at their kids early, so they can “run all over the place and play with their hair on fire when the bright lights come on.”

The kickoff between Barnwell and Blackville-Hilda was on Thursday at 7 p.m. Both teams won in week one.

WATCH LIVE INTERVIEW WITH HEAD COACH SMITH:

