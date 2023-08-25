49-year-old dead after crashing moped into utility pole, trees in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 49-year-old has died after crashing a moped into a utility pole and several trees on Friday morning, according to authorities.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says at around 3:25 a.m. a moped driver crashed on the 3300 block of Seneca Avenue near Shore Drive, about half a mile north of Aiken.

The driver was heading east on Seneca Avenue when they traveled off roadway, hit a struck utility pole and several trees, according to authorities.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office confirms the victim, Baxter Vinson Jr., 49, was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

The coroner’s office along with SCHP are continuing with the investigation; toxicology analysis is pending, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.