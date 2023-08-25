Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead after crashing moped into utility pole, trees in Aiken

South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after crashing a moped into a utility pole and several trees on Friday morning, according to authorities.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says at around 3:25 a.m. a moped driver crashed on Seneca Avenue and Shore Drive, about half a mile north of Aiken.

The driver was heading east on Seneca Avenue when they traveled off roadway to left, hit a struck utility pole and several trees, according to authorities.

