1 dead after crash on S.C. 61 in Bamberg

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a crash on South Carolina Highway 61 on Thursday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9:35 a.m. on S.C. 61 at Long Leaf Road, 10 miles south of Bamberg.

The driver of a 2014 Ford Escape was driving south on S.C. 61 when the driver of a 2016 Chevy 2500, travelling north on S.C. 61, collided with the Ford Escape.

According to troopers, the driver of the Chevy 2500 was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina in Orangeburg.

The driver of the Ford Escape was transported by helicopter to Trident Medical Center where they later succumbed to their injuries, troopers say.

We have reached out to the Bamberg County Coroner’s Office for more information.

This is the second fatal crash in Bamberg County on Thursday. Another fatal crash happened around 10:31 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road at Charleston-Augusta Highway.

