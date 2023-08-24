USC Aiken sees highest enrollment numbers since COVID

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the University of South Carolina Aiken welcomed nearly 4,000 students to campus for the fall semester.

“I’m excited and I’m excited to meet new people too,” said Richy Modugu, a student.

Freshman enrollment has risen to 644 this year, which is up from 2019.

“We’re just really happy to see a growth in some of our STEM programming. Approximately 60% of our incoming freshmen are majoring in STEM fields from engineering, computer science, nursing, healthcare, etc. so we’re really excited to see that,” said Christen Engel, Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communication USCA.

In 2019, they saw 552 freshmen, followed by 570 in 2020, 544 in 2021, and 567 in 2022.

“To be back at almost 650 this year is really a record for us. Coming out of COVID, this is really promising for us as more students return to campus,” said Engel.

In the midst of all the growth, why are students choosing USC Aiken?

“This is close to home. This is just a small community,” said Jeremiah Cooper, a student.

As far as retention goes, some students originally had other plans for their four years of college.

“My mind was set on transferring as soon as either the year ended or two years,” said Modugu.

According to the university, their current retention rate is 60% and they’re working to raise it while keeping up with the growth.

As for this school year, students are excited about what’s coming up.

“We have a really big freshman class and I’m really excited just to get that pacer pride,” said USC Aiken Student Body President Judson Pickett.

The university currently has 33 construction projects underway to keep up with the enrollment growth.

