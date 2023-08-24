Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Students hospitalized during cross-country meet for heat-related illnesses

Students treated for heat-related illnesses at cross-country meet
Students treated for heat-related illnesses at cross-country meet(wrdw)
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three students went to the hospital and three others were treated on scene during a cross-country meet at Diamond Lakes on Thursday.

According to officials, all students suffered from heat-related illnesses.

Greenbrier High School was supposed to run in the meet, but backed out after a 15-year-old team member is on a ventilator after a car crash on Tuesday.

MORE | Graniteville family speaks out about Alpha-gal diagnosis to help save lives

During the meet, three fire trucks and three Central EMS vehicles were on scene.

The meet was canceled due to the heat.

According to officials, all students are projected to be okay.

Some parents are upset, saying the meet shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The local pet community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
‘Reputation of helping people’: Community supports local vet mauled by dog
Wagener-Salley High School teacher involved in accident on Main Street
Wagener-Salley teacher killed by falling power pole on Main Street
Group prayer at car accident victims Greenbrier for those in the accident
15-year-old on ventilator after crash near Greenbrier High School
Dr. Emily Martin's story is catching the attention of vets across the CSRA.
Vet clinics set to help local veterinarian mauled by dog
Marco Zenteno Silva
Suspect says ‘I am going to burn this house down’ with 6 inside

Latest News

Donald Trump lands in Atlanta for historic booking
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump arrives at Fulton County jail
31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson
Locals describe accident that killed Wagener-Salley teacher
Locals describe accident that killed Wagener-Salley teacher
18-wheeler fire
18-wheeler fire causes traffic delays on I-20