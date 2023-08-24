Students hospitalized during cross-country meet for heat-related illnesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three students went to the hospital and three others were treated on scene during a cross-country meet at Diamond Lakes on Thursday.

According to officials, all students suffered from heat-related illnesses.

Greenbrier High School was supposed to run in the meet, but backed out after a 15-year-old team member is on a ventilator after a car crash on Tuesday.

During the meet, three fire trucks and three Central EMS vehicles were on scene.

The meet was canceled due to the heat.

According to officials, all students are projected to be okay.

Some parents are upset, saying the meet shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

