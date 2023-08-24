Submit Photos/Videos
Orangeburg officers searching for man last seen at Planet Fitness

Orangeburg police searching for missing man
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for a man who was last seen at a fitness center.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for a man who was last seen at a fitness center.

Officers reported Michael Christopher Dyches, 61, was last seen at Planet Fitness in Orangeburg on Saturday, Aug. 19, around 7:00 a.m. Officials add Dyches is 6′4″, and weighs 190 pounds.

Dyches was last seen wearing dark blue shorts with two white stripes on each side and no t-shirt description is available. Authorities said he drives a dark blue 2007 Ford F-150.

If you have any information on where Dyches is, you are encouraged to contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or TIPS411 by texting 847411 and a space and then typing your tip information and hitting send.

