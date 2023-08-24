Locals describe accident that killed Wagener-Salley teacher

WAGENER, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small town in Aiken County is shocked after a teacher lost her life in an unusual accident.

Businesses just feet away from the accident are still in shock.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, the teacher has been identified as 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson.

“It looked like a war zone. It was bad. I mean they had the entire street blocked off,” said James Bailey with Bailey’s Tire. “Lady across the street actually called me and told me that it had been a truck it hooked the wire and was tearing the telephone poles down in fact she told me one on my corner was gone.”

The pole landed inside his shop. It was unusual for the town to witness.

Cheryl Yoder at the Little Bake Shoppe said: “Our town is way too small for stuff like this to happen. I crossed that street, you know, every other day at least I go to the bank, we always cross that little street and go straight across.”

A small town working with a big shock.

“I was just sick to my stomach like I just couldn’t believe that we had seen that,” said Yoder said. “And it just makes it worse knowing that it could have been, you know, life is so unpromised it really could have been any of us.”

Now they are just grateful to be alive and working.

Bailey said: “We’re outside hands on. I have a lot of people standing around and it’s a good possibility that a couple of them would have been hurt. But the good Lord was looking out for us.”

Now the town of Wagener is looking out for each other.

