Here are the terms of Donald Trump’s $200,000 Fulton County bond

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted last week for alleged 2020 election fraud, Trump is expected to turn himself in to Fulton County Jail on Thursday — and his surrender has some caveats.

Trump’s bond is set at $200,000, court records show. The amount is a culmination of separate bonds for each of his 13 counts, including criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation and violation of Georgia’s RICO Act, which targets racketeering.

Upon paying bond, Trump will be free to go until the trial begins. But his release comes with a few terms. In the meantime, Trump cannot:

Violate any federal, state or local laws

Intimidate any codefendants, witnesses or victims in the case. This includes on social media.

Communicate with codefendants about the case’s facts except through counsel