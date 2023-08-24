Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this 15-year-old in Columbia County?

By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teen.

According to deputies, La’Chance Tanksley, 15, was last seen at 1030 Ardrey Circle in Grovetown on August 23 around 8:15 p.m.

MORE | Orangeburg officers searching for man last seen at Planet Fitness

Officials describe him as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. He has black chin-length dreads and brown eyes.

He has a “rest in peace” tattoo on his right forearm, according to the agency.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The local pet community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
‘Reputation of helping people’: Community supports local vet mauled by dog
Wagener-Salley High School teacher involved in accident on Main Street
Wagener-Salley teacher killed by falling power pole on Main Street
Group prayer at car accident victims Greenbrier for those in the accident
15-year-old on ventilator after crash near Greenbrier High School
Dr. Emily Martin's story is catching the attention of vets across the CSRA.
Vet clinics set to help local veterinarian mauled by dog
Marco Zenteno Silva
Suspect says ‘I am going to burn this house down’ with 6 inside

Latest News

Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump heading to Atlanta, predicts 7:30 p.m. arrest
Columbia County deputies search for missing 15-year-old
Jakari Mykel Stone, 19, of Aiken
19-year-old arrested in connection to attempted murder case
USC Aiken sees highest enrollment numbers since COVID