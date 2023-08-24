Have you seen this 15-year-old in Columbia County?

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teen.

According to deputies, La’Chance Tanksley, 15, was last seen at 1030 Ardrey Circle in Grovetown on August 23 around 8:15 p.m.

Officials describe him as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. He has black chin-length dreads and brown eyes.

He has a “rest in peace” tattoo on his right forearm, according to the agency.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-541-2800.

