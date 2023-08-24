Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Gas prices down slightly, but holiday weekend could push them up soon

According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane...
According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane season could push them up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have noticed slightly less pain at the pump recently.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas fell four cents last week to $3.83.

That came despite growing demand which usually increases prices, but the overall price of oil has fallen and that influences prices at the pump.

Experts warn these prices could be short-lived.

Demand generally spikes on Labor Day weekend, driving them upward.

Also, hurricane season is getting into full gear.

When weather forces refineries on the Gulf Coast to shut down, gas prices can jump sharply.

The current price of gas is 24 cents higher than last month, but five cents less than a year ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The local pet community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
‘Reputation of helping people’: Community supports local vet mauled by dog
Wagener-Salley High School teacher involved in accident on Main Street
Wagener-Salley teacher killed by falling power pole on Main Street
Group prayer at car accident victims Greenbrier for those in the accident
15-year-old on ventilator after crash near Greenbrier High School
Marco Zenteno Silva
Suspect says ‘I am going to burn this house down’ with 6 inside
Aiken Mayor Race
Aiken runoff heads to recount today after 14 vote difference

Latest News

Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump says he will be arrested at 7:30 p.m.
Why you should have a tech emergency kit
What the Tech: Why you should have a tech emergency kit
SCHP
1 dead, 1 in hospital after crash in Bamberg County
Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel and her nephew Tristan-Ryan Malherbe...
Biden policy allowing migrants from Venezuela and 3 other countries into the US is on trial in Texas
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room