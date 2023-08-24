Submit Photos/Videos
Fort Gordon water maintenance concerns some families

This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Utility Department flushed water lines on Fort Gordon on Thursday, causing some concerns with families.

According to officials, sediment was released throughout the water lines, resulting in temporary discolored water on Gordon Terrace.

Families were not notified of Thursday’s maintenance. To correct this, the department says they will conduct new notification protocol training using the incident as an example of the consequences of not effectively communicating scheduled maintenance.

The Augusta Utility Department conducted testing in two locations, confirming Gordon Terrace’s water is safe for drinking.

