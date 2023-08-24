Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cooler start Thursday with slightly above average afternoon highs. Storm chances increase this weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday morning should feel great with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies expected Thursday with highs a little above average in the low to mid-90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will get close to 100 again Friday and Saturday with humidity also increasing. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon and night as our next front gets close to the region.

The front will show up Sunday and bring the chance for widely scattered storms and cooler highs in the mid-90s. The front that moves through Sunday should knock down highs to slightly below average levels by early next week. Keep it here for updates heading into the weekend.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

