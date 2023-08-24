Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For this evening conditions look to stay mostly dry with temperatures falling into the 80s after sunset and low 70s by tomorrow morning. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out mainly for counties north of I-20.

Temperatures will get close to 100° again Friday and Saturday with humidity also increasing. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon and night as our next front gets close to the region.

The front will show up Sunday and bring the chance for widely scattered storms and cooler highs in the mid-90s. The front that moves through Sunday should knock down highs to slightly below average levels by early next week. Widespread rain chances are expected to linger Monday and Tuesday as well. Keep it here for updates heading into the weekend.

