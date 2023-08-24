Augusta Christian’s offense look to roar into week two of season

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After kicking off their season with an impressive win on the road against Ridge Spring-Monetta, the Augusta Christian Lions are determined to build on their performance from week one.

The Lions’ offense didn’t need to shake off the rust because they were roaring up and down the field.

Their passing game was quick, decisive, and on time, and helped create multiple explosive plays which led to them scoring 34 points against the Trojans.

Quarterback and four-star Kicker Wilson Donnelly had no problem getting the ball out to his receivers in space, allowing them to do some damage with their legs and use their speed to keep the defense guessing.

“Oh, it makes my life so easy. Just give the ball to my athletes and let them do the things they do. Go store some touchdowns, make me look good. I love it,” said Donnelly.

Dallas Carter, wide receiver, said: “When I get the ball, it’s go time. When I see a hole, it’s go time. When our running backs see a hole, it’s go time. So, that’s what we put in our minds. When we step on that field, it’s go time. There isn’t any more playing. It’s time to go, it’s time to use our speed to get to that end zone and get us a ‘W.’”

On Friday, the Lions will look to pick up their second win in the new campaign when they hit the road to take on Bulloch Academy.

