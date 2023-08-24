2 arrested after 14-year-old injured in shooting on Usher Road

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 14-year-old on Usher Road.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a male suspect was playing with a firearm in a room with the 14-year-old, when the firearm discharged.

The 14-year-old was struck in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were on scene around 6:45 p.m. on the 300 block of Usher Road.

Both suspects were transported to the Burke County Detention Center.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, deputies say.

The victim was turned over to Chatham County DFACS due to the juvenile being reported as a runaway.

